Charles Anthony Kujawa of Clio, formerly of Birch Run, age 79, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at McLaren Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Saints Charles and Helena Catholic Church in Clio. Rev. Fr. Kenneth Coughlin officiating. Dinner following Mass will be held from noon until 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in Assumption Cemetery in Bridgeport, with military honors.
The family will receive visitors at the O'Guinn Family Funeral Home in Clio on Tuesday from 1 until 8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the America or Saints Charles and Helena Catholic Church.
Charles was born June 7, 1940 in Saginaw to the late Chester and Frances (Szewc) Kujawa. He attended Birch Run High School and lived in Birch Run, Tawas, and eventually the Clio area for 49 years. On May 16, 1970, Charles married Ann Blust at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Tawas.
Mr. Kujawa is a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for General Motors for 36 years before retiring in 2001. Charles was a long time member of Saints Charles and Helena Catholic Church in Clio.
He was very fond of nature, animal watching, fishing, hunting and tractor shows. Charles enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in the U.P. and enjoying his time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was a beloved son, nephew, husband, dad, papa, and godfather.
Surviving are wife, Ann; daughter, Joan (Jacob) Kennedy of Otisville; son, Anthony (Kara) Kujawa of Clio; grandchildren, Caleb Kennedy, Michael Kujawa, Emily Kennedy and Brandon Kujawa; his "adopted girls," Jeanette McDonald, Sheila Allen, Pamela O'Hearn and Marie Sparck; and special friend and fishing buddy, Bobby Anderson. Charles was preceded in death by his Aunt Clara and Uncle John Kujawa, who had a special place in Charles' upbringing.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019