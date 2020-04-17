|
|
Charles Arthur Hunt, age 82, of Oscoda, passed away with devoted wife Eleanor at his side on Monday, April 13, 2020 at their home, following a brief illness.
Charles was born Aug. 13, 1937 in Lansing to the late Harry Richard Hunt I and Ellen Eliza (Reed) Hunt. "Chuck" was a graduate of Lansing Eastern High School in Lansing. He earned a Bachelor of Music Education degree from Michigan State University in 1960, where he was a double major in choral and instrumental music education, and worked summers for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Chuck married Amber Eleanor (Ele) Bush on August 15, 1959, and soon thereafter began their 60 plus years of marriage by accepting teaching positions with the Oscoda Area Schools. Chuck taught choral, general, and instrumental music at Oscoda High School, Richardson Junior High School and River Road Elementary School until his retirement from teaching, after 33 ½ years, in January of 1993.
Chuck also operated a plumbing and heating business from approximately 1965-1995, following in his father's footsteps. Chuck loved to fish, enjoying time on the water any chance he could get, and delighted in family travel and extended trips. He was a devoted member of the Oscoda United Methodist Church, where he served many years as Choral Music Director, retiring fully in 2018. Early in his career he also directed choir at one of the Wurtsmith Air Force Base Chapels. A pillar in the community, Chuck was active in the OUMC Methodist Men's group, was a member of the Oscoda Jaycees Club, a longtime member of the Oscoda Lions Club, and volunteered with the local food distribution program. Loved dearly by his family and friends, he cherished every opportunity to spend time with them.
Chuck is survived by his children, every one of whom he was proud beyond measure: Laura (John) Parker, Virginia Beach, Va., Gregory (Diana) Hunt, Wallace, Mich., Mary (Timothy) Jones, Quaker City, Ohio, William Hunt and Donna Woods, Cape Coral, Fla., and Jeffrey (Sheryl) Hunt, Goodrich, Mich.. In addition, Chuck and Ele were blessed with 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Harry Richard Hunt I, his Mother, Ellen Eliza (Reed) Hunt, brothers Harry Richard Hunt II and David Jonathan Hunt, and granddaughter Tressa Anne Hunt. He is survived by his brother Bryce Earl Hunt, St. Joseph, Mo. and sister Jeanne Marie (Hunt) Miller, Bartonsville, Ill., and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Music Ministry of the Oscoda United Methodist Church (120 W. Dwight St., Oscoda, MI 48750). In lieu of flowers. tributes and condolences may be posted at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 17 to May 12, 2020