Charles David Winchell, "Charlie, Chuck," became our angel on Nov. 17, 2019.
Charles is survived by his two daughters, Lynda (Michael) Witherow and Patti (James) Robinson; and amazing granddaughter, Cassidy. He is survived by his three siblings, two brothers, Norman and Glen, and sister, Dora Mae.
Charles was a strong, ambitious, hard-working man and an amazing father and grandfather. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He spent his life building houses and working outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He would give a stranger the shirt off his back if they were in need. He was kind and loving to everyone that crossed his path.
He will forever be in our hearts.
Services will be held in the summer of 2020.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10, 2019