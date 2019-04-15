Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles Fredrick Lonsberry, age 76, of Oscoda, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was born on April 23, 1942 in Ann Arbor to Charles and Alberta Lonsberry. He attended Ann Arbor Pioneer High School and graduated in 1960. On Dec. 8, 1973, he married Karol Kuehn of Ann Arbor.

Charles worked for the Rawsonville Ford Plant for 35 years, and retired in 1999. He had a passion for bowling, as he was known for bowling a 300 game in his career and was a participant in many leagues in Ann Arbor and Oscoda.

He was a 30-year member of the Ann Arbor Moose club and a 20-year member of the Oscoda Lions Club. Charles was also known for being an avid lottery player, making sure he never missed a week of the Lotto 47 and Fantasy 5 games.

Charles was predeceased by his wife, Karol; his parents; and his sister, Linda. He is survived by his brother, George (Anita) Lonsberry; five children, Charles (Vicky) Loveland, Tony Loveland, Gregory (Theresa) Lonsberry, William and Michelle Lonsberry; five grandchildren, Amy and Eric Loveland, Jared Charles, Dustin and Carly Simmons; and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the Oscoda United Methodist Church in Oscoda, followed by a funeral service that will be led by Pastor William Seitz. Directly following the service, Charles will be laid to rest in Pinecrest Cemetery in Oscoda.

Memorial donations may be made in Charles' name to Oscoda United Methodist Church, 120 W. Dwight St., Oscoda, MI 48750. Arrangements are by Buresh Funeral Home, Oscoda. Funeral Home Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc

212 W River Rd

Oscoda , MI 48750

