Charles Richard Brookins Jr. of East Tawas passed away at his home under the loving care of his family on Thursday, July 25, 2019, age 73 years.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1945 in Saginaw to Charles and Dorothy Brookins Sr. Charles graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral in 1963 and the Saginaw Business Institute in 1965, then was called to serve our country during the Vietnam era. He proudly served in the United States Army as a tech sergeant overseas during the war.
Upon his honorable separation from the Army in 1967, Charles returned home to Michigan. He married his wife and best friend, Lois (Alda) on Oct. 19, 1968 in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Tawas City. Charles soon began his long working career in the management sector of the trucking industry.
With his straightforward demeanor and his honest character, Charles soon became very well respected throughout the trucking profession and was blessed with having made a tremendous amount of life long true friendships!
To his credit, he was a competitive man, and quite athletic. Most simple challenges in life, especially with his family and close friends, became a competition, and truthfully, he hated to lose! He truly enjoyed golfing with his buddies and grandsons. He enjoyed skiing bowling and family game night. Charles loved the sport of softball and not only played it when he was younger, but he found a passion for coaching youth teams.
He was gifted with the skill to support, lead and mentor. Through those given characteristics, Charles could reach out to associates, friends, and especially young adults and children to offer sincere guidance and advice that would always seem to benefit them as individuals.
Charles spent many years at the Red Hawk Golf Course in Tawas, volunteering his help wherever the course needed him. From working as a course ranger, a starter, a cashier in the pro-shop, an aid in the kitchen, or help with maintenance, he was honored to be a part of it all! He became very interested in helping the youth that would work summer jobs at the course, and gladly take them under his wing, sharing, offering, and mentoring advice all the while developing fun and long-lasting friendships.
Charles was a man of faith, and enjoyed attending his church parish, Holy Family Catholic Church. Above all, he was beyond proud of his children and grandchildren! They were truly a the world to him! Charles will forever be missed and cherished by everyone who had the privilege to know and love him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Lois Brookins; his three loving children, Julie (Mark Lair) Brookins of Denver, Colo., Jennifer (Jeff) Koon of Grand Rapids and Jeffrey (Angela) Brookins of Grand Rapids; seven adored grandchildren, Travis, Shane, Phoenix, Bishop, and Isaac, Kyle and Alex; one brother, Richard Brookins of Belen, N.M.; one sister, Cathy (Pete) Hanchek of Carney; one brother-in-law, Larry (Kim) Alda of East Tawas; one sister-in-law, Karen Alda of East Tawas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends. Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father.
His family will welcome friends for a time of visitation at the Buresh Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held for Charles on Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Reverend Tyler Bischoff officiating. His family will welcome friends at church on Wednesday morning before mass for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. Charles will be honored with full military honors immediately following the funeral mass. Per his wishes, cremation will take place after the services at church.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 29 to Aug. 6, 2019