Charles "Chuck" Wayland Corner Jr., age 56, of Oscoda, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in Tawas City.
He was born on July 26, 1963 in Mt. Clemens to Charles Wayland Corner Sr. and Elaine Mae (Keeler) Corner. Charles graduated from Anchor Bay High School in New Baltimore. He retired after many years of hard work and dedication from Ford Motor Company.
Charles loved riding his Harley Davidson, fishing on Foote Pond, going on cruises, vacationing in Florida and also loved going to concerts, namely the Oz Fest. He was an active member of Patriot Guard Riders and was passionate about what they stood for. Charles was a family man and even though he and his ex-wife, Dana, were divorced, he still loved her and their children with everything in him.
He is survived by his children, Charles W. Corner III and Sarah Elaine Corner; his mother, Elaine Mae Corner; sisters, Wendy Kay Corner and Linda Lee Pipesh; grandchildren, Jayden Matthew Corner, Kayden James McCurry, Axl James Corner and one more grandchild on the way; nieces and nephews, Jacylin Ann Miller, Fred Charles Corner, Steven James Masdiaz and Randy Scott Pipesh. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wayland Corner Sr.
The family welcomed friends on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment took place on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m., in Wilber Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed to Compassus Hospice and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
