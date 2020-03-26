|
Charles (Charlie, Chas) William Furtaw passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Ocala, Fla. surrounded by his friends.
Charles is survived by many friends from Oscoda, Romeo and Fowlerville, and Ocala, Fla. Charlie was a good man that loved golf, always ready to talk, listen or tell a joke and loved walking his dog Daisy. He will be remembered for his athletic ability, wit, and fun attitude.
Charles was born in Oscoda on Jan. 11, 1940 to Arthur and Mable Furtaw. He was an athlete in basketball, baseball, football and track. He was also the Senior Class President of the Student Council and member of the Key Club, Junior and Senior Plays and the Varsity Club.
He went to Central Michigan University where he got his BSA in education. He taught physical education and history in Oscoda. He then went to Fowlerville and taught social studies and was a golf coach.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mable (Freer) Furtaw, Arthur (Artie) Furtaw; and friend, Sheila (Covey) Christensen.
Memorial services will be held later this summer in Oscoda.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 26 to Apr. 7, 2020