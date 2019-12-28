Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
East Tawas, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
East Tawas, MI
Charlotte A. "Pat" Martin


1925 - 2019
Charlotte "Pat" A. Martin of Tawas City, Mich. was born on Aug. 27, 1925 to James and Anastasia (Michalski) Hughes in Alabaster, Mich. She died on Dec. 24, 2019 at the age of 94.
Pat married Chet Martin and they resided in Bridgeport for many years. Pat later moved to Tawas City after her husband's death.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chet Martin; brother, Neil Hughes; and sister and brother in law, Dora and Jim Lintz. She is survived by her brother, Buryl (Irene) Hughes; several nieces and nephews. Pat loved being around people. With a smile on her face, she enjoyed playing cards, traveling, shopping, arts and crafts, and visiting casinos. Most of all, she enjoyed her family and many friends.
Pat was a devout Catholic and an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church. A funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas with Father Charles Donajkowski and Father Lawrence Boks officiating.
Pat's family will welcome friends at church on Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m.. She will be laid to rest in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery in Tawas City. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 21, 2020
