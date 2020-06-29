Cheryl Irene Jerome died June 25, 2020 at home.
She was born to Hubert and Sarah Elliott July 16, 1962 in Royal Oak. Cheryl married her husband, Denis Jerome, July 30, 1994 in Sterling Heights.
She lived a very full life and enjoyed crocheting warm winter accessories to keep her loved one's cozy. Cheryl owned enough yarn to open her own shop, or more likely, she would just make a blanket to cover the whole world – that's how big her heart was. She had a passion for watching cheesy "B" horror movies and was an avid Bigfoot enthusiast.
Cheryl loved having tea parties with her many collected tea pots and had a love for tea to rival Uncle Iroh. She also adored experiencing nature – be it a walk on the many beautiful beaches of Northeast Michigan, camping at Lumberman's Monument or visiting Stony Creek Nature Center with her husband, Denis.
Cheryl's favorite hobby of all time, however, was being the best mom and wife that anyone could ever ask for.
She is survived by her husband, Denis; children, Adam Stanow and wife, Charlie McCully of Leroy, Ala.; Austin Stanow and fiancée, Ambur Baldwin of Oscoda and Sydney Jerome and partner, James Compeau of Harrisville; sisters, Judy and husband Art Perry of Royal Oak and Sherry and husband Roy Smith of Tennessee; grandchildren, Brian Baldwin, John Slocum and Thomas Bamberger; and nieces and nephews, Jay, Brian, Keith and Karen Perry and Courtney and Christopher Smith.
The family will welcome family and friends for a visitation service on Friday, July 3 at 1 p.m. at Huron Baptist Church, 6319 Seminole Rd., Oscoda. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.