Chester Calhoun, age 99, a long time resident of Hale, passed away in his sleep at home in Monroe on Oct. 26, 2020.

He worked for Century Telephone Co. for 30 years. Chet will be missed by Rita, his wife of 73 years, and their five daughters. The youngest, Sue (Steve) Johnson, has lived in the Hale area for 49 years. No services will be held.

