Christle Schultz, age 69, of South Branch, died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
She was born the daughter of Walter and Irene (Johnson) Smitt on Dec. 28, 1949 in Frankenmuth. Christle married Frederick Schultz in 1986 and together they shared 20 years of marriage. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 422 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Hale.
Christle enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and cooking for her loving family. Her favorite memories came from spending time with her son and his family. Christle's greatest love was being a mom and she took great pride in raising her son, Joshua.
He survives her along with his wife, Brandy. Christle is also survived by her grandchildren, Corey Gorka, Lillian Gorka and Austin Zudell; her great grandson, Kolton Gorka; one brother and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019