Christopher A. Smith, age 33, of Oscoda, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1986 in Tawas City to Tommy and Mary Lou Smith (nee Horger). Chris graduated from Oscoda High School in 2005. He enjoyed hiking and going for walks. Chris loved all animals but foxes were his favorites. He especially loved his family and friends with all of his heart. He was known for always trying to make everyone laugh.
He is survived by his daughter, Kiercy Bradbury, son, Zane White; parents, Tommy and Mary Lou Smith of Oscoda; brother, John Smith (Celia Lawrence) of Oscoda. Chris is also survived by his nephew, Orin Smith; niece, Jade Smith; in addition to many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private arrangements are by Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 29 to Aug. 6, 2019