Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher A. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher A. Smith Obituary
Christopher A. Smith, age 33, of Oscoda, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1986 in Tawas City to Tommy and Mary Lou Smith (nee Horger). Chris graduated from Oscoda High School in 2005. He enjoyed hiking and going for walks. Chris loved all animals but foxes were his favorites. He especially loved his family and friends with all of his heart. He was known for always trying to make everyone laugh.
He is survived by his daughter, Kiercy Bradbury, son, Zane White; parents, Tommy and Mary Lou Smith of Oscoda; brother, John Smith (Celia Lawrence) of Oscoda. Chris is also survived by his nephew, Orin Smith; niece, Jade Smith; in addition to many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private arrangements are by Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 29 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now