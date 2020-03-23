|
Cindy D. Allen, age 55, of Hale, passed away on March 17, 2020 after a brief illness.
Ms. Allen was born on June 3, 1964 in West Branch to Wayne and Janis (Vinnedge) Allen. She was a hard working and dedicated employee at American Plastics for 25 years.
Cindy enjoyed looking for pudding rocks on Drummond Island, fishing, puzzles and yard work. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother and cherished time spent with all of her family…especially her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her loving mother, Janis; and brothers, Ronnie (Valerie) and Terry (Dianne). Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Wayne; and her grandparents.
Per her wishes, Cindy has been cremated. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cindy to the .
Arrangements are by the Hale Chapel of Buresh Funeral Homes, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2020