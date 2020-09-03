Clark Phillip Damon, age 58, of Taylor and Hale, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2020 at the family cottage in Hale.
He is survived by his siblings, Joan (Joe) Santana, Tamala Leventis, Doug Damon and Chris (Betsy) Damon; uncle, James Damon; nieces, Megan and Autumn; and nephews, Zachary and Brian.
Clark was born on Aug. 18, 1962 in Dearborn to the late Ralph G. and Donna L. (Waxenfelter) Damon. He worked his entire career at Abtrex Industries and recently retired after 38 years of service.
He spent his free time and vacations since his childhood at the family cottage in Hale where he enjoyed all the outdoor activities the area has to offer including boating, dirt biking and snowmobiling. Clark was a member of the Hale Eagles and also had a passion for classic cars and attended many car cruises and shows. He was always quick to help anyone in need and was a dear brother, uncle and friend.
Concluding a private family viewing, Clark will be cremated and laid to rest next to his parents at Esmond Evergreen Cemetery in Hale.
