Claude E. Spoor, age 65, of Oscoda, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.

Claude was born in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. on April 24, 1953, to the late Theodore C Spoor and Joan (O'Connor) Spoor. He traveled statewide and overseas, with his parents and siblings, wherever the Army sent them.

Claude had to take on a lot of responsibility, use teamwork and be flexible, at an early age. He was very involved in the Boy Scouts. He graduated from Flushing High School in the Class of 1971.

His only child and daughter, Colleen Danielle Spoor, was born in 1975, from a previous marriage.

Claude joined the Air Force in January 1975 as a meteorological and navigation systems technician. He earned an Associate in Applied Science degree from the Community College of the Air Force and an Associate in Arts degree from Allan Hancock College in 1986.

He also got his Real Estate license in the State of Colorado. Active duty assignments included: Lackland AFB, TX., Chanute AFB, Il., Peterson AFB, Co., Incirlik AB, Turkey, Offutt AFB, Nebraska, Vandenburg AFB, CA., Rhein-Main AB, Germany, and Wurtsmith AFB, Michigan.

He met and married, the love of his life, Karen (Peterson) Spoor in July 1992 and gained a step son, Shaun Peterson. He and his wife retired from the Air Force in 1993, from the former Wurtsmith AFB. He began another career at Cooper Standard in 1995 as an operator and soon transferred to the maintenance department. He later got hired in as the supervisor of maintenance. Claude was awarded with Maintenance of the Year, Maintenance of the Quarter, 100% attendance record and no in lates.

Claude loved to hike, fish, camp, snowmobile and hunt. He was a true Patriot and dearly loved his country. Proud to be an American!

Claude is survived by his wife of 27 years, Karen Spoor; his daughter, Colleen Spoor and step son Shaun Peterson; eight grandchildren, Shantel Spoor, Julianna Roach, Lia Spoor, Jakob Spoor, Michael Spoor, Shelby Messick, Laney and Lylah Peterson; his mother, Joan Spoor; siblings, Clayton (Charlene) Spoor, Leane (Robert) Peirce, Janell (Curtis) Taljonick and Jennifer (David) McArthur; Thomas (Deborah) Semik, Lawrence (Kalaka) Semik, Laurie (William) Sheffer, Michael (Henrietta) Semik, Frank (Julie) Semik Jr., and Christopher (Mary) Semik; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Claude was preceded in death by his father, Theodore C. Spoor.

His family will welcome friends for a time of visitation at Buresh Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service with full military honors will take place on Thursday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Tom Anderson officiating. His family will welcome friends at the funeral home Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Interment will take place immediately following in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery.

Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation are encouraged to consider making a charitable gift to either the or to the Seton Cancer Institute in Tawas City in loving memory of Claude.

