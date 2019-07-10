Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Elmer Anschuetz. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Emanuel Lutheran Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Emanuel Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Elmer Anschuetz of East Tawas passed away peacefully at Tawas Village Assisted Living on Sunday, July 7, 2019, age 90 years.

Clyde was born on Nov. 25, 1928 in Plainfield Township to Arnold and Augusta (Schaaf) Anschuetz. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1956.

Just before Clyde enlisted in the Army, he married his wife and best friend, Gayle (Lake) Anschuetz, on Aug. 27, 1950. After Clyde's time in the military, he moved back to Tawas and went to work for Anderson Coach. After several years, he went to work for William Look & Sons in East Tawas as a car salesman. Later on, Clyde had an opportunity to relocate his employment to Alpena, and go to work with his family at Anschuetz Chevrolet where he served as the Used Car Manager.

He decided to retire after more than 20 years and step away from the everyday full time work force and enjoy his well-deserved retirement years. Clyde truly loved the outdoors while enjoying hunting and fishing! He was a devout Christian man, and was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Clyde is survived by his grandchildren, Steve (Monica) Anschuetz, Andy (Alicia) Anschuetz, Danny Simenson, Jared Simenson and Chad (Amanda) Anschuetz Allen; great grandchildren, Levi, Henry, Greta, Rylan, Myla, Chase and Mason; one brother, Mike Anschuetz; one sister, Carol (Jim) Brooks; sister-in-law, Marlene Anschuetz; son-in-law, Tim Simenson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Clyde was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gayle Anschuetz on Feb. 17, 2010; his parents; three children, David Anschuetz, Steve Anschuetz and Penny Simenson; and four siblings, Arlene Olsen, Cliff Anschuetz, Gay Lemuel and Shirley Bowers.

Funeral services for Clyde are scheduled for Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church with Reverend Mark Lindloff officiating. His family will welcome friends at church Thursday for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tawas City with full military honors.

Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation are encouraged to make a gift to Emanuel Lutheran Church in Clyde's name.

