Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Leroy Soucie. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Oscoda Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Leroy Soucie has gone home to be with Jesus. An

He was the loving husband of Faith (Husted) Soucie; loving father of Wayne (Deb) Soucie and Elizabeth (Soucie) Cummings; grandfather of five, Joel (Sarah) Soucie, Anna (James) Sommers, David (Rachel) Cummings, Bethany Soucie and Ariel Cummings; and great grandfather of three, Zayne, Wyatt and Liev Sommers.

Clyde was born and raised in Oscoda, graduating from Oscoda High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army for four years, with both the 1st and 4th Infantry Divisions and honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant in 1953.

Clyde served as a Pontiac City fireman from August 1957 until his promotion to fire inspector in 1971. During his tenure, also served as acting fire marshal. Clyde retired in 1985 and relocated to Oscoda in 1986. With a continued commitment to serving people, he worked as an Iosco County commissioner for many years, serving on many commissions. Clyde was particularly proud of his commitment and service to his church and the Yankee Air Force Museum.

A celebration of his life will be held at Oscoda Baptist Church on May 24 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor David Dudenhofer. Clyde Leroy Soucie has gone home to be with Jesus. An Army veteran, City of Pontiac fire inspector/firefighter (retired) and former Iosco County commissioner, has answered the last bell on May 5, 2019.He was the loving husband of Faith (Husted) Soucie; loving father of Wayne (Deb) Soucie and Elizabeth (Soucie) Cummings; grandfather of five, Joel (Sarah) Soucie, Anna (James) Sommers, David (Rachel) Cummings, Bethany Soucie and Ariel Cummings; and great grandfather of three, Zayne, Wyatt and Liev Sommers.Clyde was born and raised in Oscoda, graduating from Oscoda High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army for four years, with both the 1st and 4th Infantry Divisions and honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant in 1953.Clyde served as a Pontiac City fireman from August 1957 until his promotion to fire inspector in 1971. During his tenure, also served as acting fire marshal. Clyde retired in 1985 and relocated to Oscoda in 1986. With a continued commitment to serving people, he worked as an Iosco County commissioner for many years, serving on many commissions. Clyde was particularly proud of his commitment and service to his church and the Yankee Air Force Museum.A celebration of his life will be held at Oscoda Baptist Church on May 24 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor David Dudenhofer. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 8 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close