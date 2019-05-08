Clyde Leroy Soucie has gone home to be with Jesus. An Army veteran, City of Pontiac fire inspector/firefighter (retired) and former Iosco County commissioner, has answered the last bell on May 5, 2019.
He was the loving husband of Faith (Husted) Soucie; loving father of Wayne (Deb) Soucie and Elizabeth (Soucie) Cummings; grandfather of five, Joel (Sarah) Soucie, Anna (James) Sommers, David (Rachel) Cummings, Bethany Soucie and Ariel Cummings; and great grandfather of three, Zayne, Wyatt and Liev Sommers.
Clyde was born and raised in Oscoda, graduating from Oscoda High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army for four years, with both the 1st and 4th Infantry Divisions and honorably discharged with the rank of staff sergeant in 1953.
Clyde served as a Pontiac City fireman from August 1957 until his promotion to fire inspector in 1971. During his tenure, also served as acting fire marshal. Clyde retired in 1985 and relocated to Oscoda in 1986. With a continued commitment to serving people, he worked as an Iosco County commissioner for many years, serving on many commissions. Clyde was particularly proud of his commitment and service to his church and the Yankee Air Force Museum.
A celebration of his life will be held at Oscoda Baptist Church on May 24 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor David Dudenhofer.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 8 to May 21, 2019