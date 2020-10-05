Colleen Fay Ziegler, age 87, of Oscoda, formerly of Greenbush, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at Oscoda Fields Assisted Living.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1933 in Lincoln to the late Leo and Enid Sautter (nee MacNeill). Colleen graduated from Alcona High School in 1951 and married the love of her life, Robert Ziegler on Aug. 7, 1952.
She worked as a secretary for the U.S. Government in Civil Service until her retirement. Colleen loved doing crafts and enjoyed sharing her knowledge of crafting with others. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling and boating with her late husband, Robert. Colleen was a member of Oscoda Baptist Church and was an active member in many church events over the years.
She is survived by her children, Carl Ziegler, Craig Ziegler, Shelley (Bernie) Galloway and Robert (Tania) Ziegler; brothers, Don Sautter and Randall Sautter; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ziegler; brother, Phillip Sautter; and sisters, Lottie Draves and Leah McKinnon.
The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. A graveside committal service will take place in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Oscoda Baptist Church and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.