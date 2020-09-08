Connie Jean "Gra" Penn of East Tawas passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, age 65 years.
Connie was born in Westland, to Gerald and June (Black) Haught. She graduated from Westland John Glenn High School with the Class of 1972, and soon after married her very best friend and love of her life, Richard J. Penn on Sept. 20, 1974 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Livonia. Connie and Richard then moved to the Tawas area.
She worked at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital for a while, and then Connie began her long career as a dental assistant and office manager with Dr. Friedman and Dr. McKinley. She really enjoyed working in the dentistry profession, and Connie had the opportunity to help clients, who soon became friends and would become long lasting positive relationships. Connie had such a huge heart and truly loved to do whatever she could for people.
Connie absolutely adored and cherished her six grandchildren, and they were the most precious gifts to her! She was passionate about the beauty of the outdoors and spending time in her garden, taking long walks and driving to see her family on the west side of the state were so important to her.
Connie was a crafty woman, and would often find relaxation in doing craft projects. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Connie is survived by her beloved husband, Rick Penn of East Tawas; three loving children, Kristen (Matt) Kobs of East Tawas, Eric (Hope) Penn of Livonia and Michael (Jamie) Penn of Hemlock; six adorable grandchildren, Asher, Jaxson, Ava, Camden, Colton and Crew; her mother, June Haught of Harrietta; five siblings, Shelley (Jeff) Spieth of Sand Lake, Debra Curtis of Phoenix, Ariz., Jeffrey (Laurie) Haught of Harrietta, Don (Cindy) Haught of Phoenix, Ariz. and Russell (Tracy) Haught of Bethany, Okla.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends.
Connie is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Haught; one brother, Ronald Haught; and one sister, Deana Roberts.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will celebrate her life through a memorial service at a later date which will be announced. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of love and support at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.