Corinne Bernice Rice, age 88, of Greenbush passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Trenton Beaumont Hospital.
She was born on July 13, 1932 to the late Harry and Madeline Dombrowe (nee Rath). Corinne was an active member of Sacred Heart Church She belonged to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, the Council for Catholic Women and she was a Eucharistic Minister and a Lector.
Corinne is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Ron) Nisun of Lady Lake, Fla., her son, Mark (Connie) Rice of Farmington and her daughter, Kathleen (David) Kimmel of Woodhaven. She had four grandchildren, David Nisun (Michelle), Kelly Foster, Kevin Kimmel (Deborah) and Daniel (Kristine) Kimmel. Corinne had seven great grandchildren, Emily, Anna and Megan Nisun, Jaren and Kyle Foster, Madelyn and Jarett Kimmel; and two step great grandchildren, Jonah and Elijah Silcox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis Rice.
Per her wishes she will have a Celebration of Life ceremony at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m., following with a funeral procession to St. Anne's Cemetery in Harrisville. For those that wish, and cannot make the service, there will be a virtual recording of her Celebration Of Life ceremony on the Sacred Heart website at https://hf-sh.org/sacredheart/videos-of-mass-homilies/.
In lieu of flowers, your charity donation would be most welcome to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2227 N Barlow Rd., Lincoln, MI 48742. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.