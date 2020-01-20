|
Courtney Lynn Colvin of Tawas City passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, age 22 years.
Courtney was born in Bay City on May 21, 1997. She grew up in Tawas City and attended Tawas Area High School where she graduated with the Class of 2015. Courtney then attended classes at the University of Michigan in Flint for some time, and later moved back home to Tawas City to help her mom with the family's in home daycare, My Shining Stars Day Care.
Courtney absolutely loved babies and little children, so teaching them to play and snuggling the babies was a job truly near to her heart. Courtney also worked for CANTEEN Food Service Program in Iosco County where she had so many friends and always enjoyed going to work so she could help others.
When she was in high school, she was able to help others by being a vital part of the PRIDE Program. Anything she could do for someone else was important. Courtney was quite the talented lady. She played a variety of instruments in the band during her high school years, and she dearly loved ice skating. Her talents on the ice earned her the opportunity to also participate as a Snow Plow ice skating instructor at the Tawas Bay Ice Arena.
Courtney was a fanatic of Taylor Swift and recently was able to attend one of her concerts. Going to music and comedy concerts were activities that Courtney enjoyed. Courtney was an animal lover! From her dogs Keno and Cody, to her cats, Orangesicle, Cinnamon, and Princess, to her rabbits. Courtney simply loved all kinds of animals! Courtney was a beautiful young woman inside and out and she will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved her.
Courtney is survived by her loving parents, Cathy and Dan Cook of Tawas City; and her father, Jeff Colvin of Whittemore; brothers, Jason (Megan) Kusterer, Brandon (Crystan) Kusterer, Matthew and Michael Colvin; grandfather, John Colvin; godparents, Gar (Sherrie) McKay; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Courtney was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Donna Bradley and Blanche Colvin; grandfather, Andrew Anderson; and an aunt, Debbie Dodd.
Cremation has taken place and at this time there are no services scheduled. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 28, 2020