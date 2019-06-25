Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gillies Funeral Homes 104 W Alger Lincoln , MI 48742 (989)-736-8195 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church Tawas City , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Born Dec. 9, 1952 to Gordon and Norma (Lilley) McDougall in Omer, he was raised in Glennie and graduated from Oscoda High School in 1971. Craig was in the army from 1972 until 1975 serving in Germany. On May 4, 1973 he married Patricia Roesner and later received his bachelors degree from Northern Michigan University. He was a life long resident of Glennie.

Craig was a dedicated sheep and cattle farmer, he liked canoing on the AuSable River and hunting with his boys. His greatest love was his grandchildren and family, he enjoyed watching them play sports. Craig was a member of St. Pius Catholic Parish in Hale.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, a daughter Hilary (Gordon) Wallace of Glennie, two sons, Joseph (Miya) McDougall of Oscoda and Luke McDougall of Romeo, six grandchildren, Maci, Piper, Roonie and Sloane McDougall of Oscoda and Cougar and Olivia Wallace of Glennie and two brothers Malcom (Carol) and Gordon McDougall both of Glennie as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. McDougall was at Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln, where friends called on Saturday, June 22, from 3-8 p.m. and on Sunday, June 23 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass was held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Tawas City on Monday, June 24, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Tyler Bischoff officiating. Burial was at Glennie Cemetery. Donations suggested to the Irene McDougall Scholarship Fund.

