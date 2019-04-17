Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Joseph Haley. View Sign

Craig Joseph Haley, age 64, of Oscoda, passed away on April 14, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1955 in Detroit to Donald Joseph and Onilee Fay Haley. Craig owned and operated Haley Brothers Carpet Cleaning in Oscoda for many years.

He dedicated himself to working hard, but also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. Craig was a beloved son, brother and uncle and will be missed greatly.

He is survived by his mother, Onilee Haley; brothers, Donald and Brian Haley; and four nieces, two great nieces and four great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Joseph Haley; and two brothers, Brad and Roger Haley.

Memorial contributions can be made to the and condolences may ne offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.