Service Information
Gillies Funeral Homes
104 W Alger
Lincoln , MI 48742
(989)-736-8195
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Mikado Civic Center
Memorial service
1:30 PM
Mikado Civic Center

Craig W. Reinhart, 63, of Mikado, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home.

Born Nov. 24, 1955 to Bernard and Leona (Powell) Reinhart in Bay City, he was raised in Standish. Craig worked in the oil fields in Oklahoma. He has been a longtime resident of Mikado.

He was a former member of the Oscoda Eagles Club, and enjoyed his garden. He was an avid sportsman, and especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at his hunting camp.

Craig is survived by his longtime companion, Louella Johnson, and her family, Theresa (Scott) Hoffman, Roger Shane (Carla) Johnson, Emily Hoffman, Shawna Johnson, Victoria (Rodney) Morrisete and their children, his mother, Leona Reinhart, his daughter, Carie (Scott) Knochel and her two children, his sister, Pamela (Rodney) Mueller, two brothers, Donald (Mary) Reinhart and Keith Reinhart, as well as several nieces and nephews, including his special nephew Brent Reinhart, and his dear friends Scott Lingo and Todd Bather.

He was preceded in death by his father, and two brothers, Thomas and Kevin Reinhart.

