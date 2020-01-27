|
|
Cynthia S. Fairfield of Wilber Township (East Tawas) passed away at her home peacefully under the loving care of her family and hospice on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, age 64 years.
She was employed for Dr. Mollard's dental practice for many years. After Cindy retired from the dentist office, she and her husband, Wayne, continued to own and operate Capital Carpet Cleaning and Restoration in the Tawas area. She and Wayne eventually sold the carpet cleaning business and this allowed Cindy to enjoy more of her well-deserved retirement years.
For many years, Cindy really enjoyed golfing and playing on leagues with her friends. She was a devout Christian woman who passionately loved sharing the gospel of the Lord as well as leading Bible study groups throughout her life. Cindy was a faithful and active member of the East Tawas Assembly of God Church, and her family and church family meant the world to her!
She married her husband and best friend, Wayne B. Fairfield, on Sept. 6, 1980 and together the couple have celebrated 39 beautiful years!
Cindy is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne B. Fairfield of East Tawas; sister and brothers, Debra A. (Paul) Dexel of Rio Rancho, N.M., Gary T. (Nancy) Wade of Linden and Kenneth J. (Donna) Wade of White Lake; step son, Ryan (Angie) Fairfield, and step daughter, Michelle (Bill) Bublitz; her two loving dogs, Sadie Rose and Maddie May; many nieces, nephews and so many special friends. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Margaret Wade; and a brother, Richard Wade.
Cindy's family will welcome friends at Buresh Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. for a time of visitation. Funeral services for Cindy are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at East Tawas Assembly of God Church with Pastor Scott Shamel officiating. Friends may also pay their respects to Cindy's family on Tuesday before the funeral from 10 a.m. until the service.
Per her wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral service and she will be laid to rest in Wilber Township Cemetery at a later date. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2020