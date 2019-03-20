Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daisy R. Kennedy. View Sign

A Daisy seed was planted and with God's guidance she grew to share her beauty for all to enjoy.

Daisy R. Kennedy passed away at the age of 91 at her home in Hale on March 10. Her daughter, Jackie, with the help of family, tended her every need through hospice and was by her side when Daisy closed her eyes in death.

Daisy was born April 12, 1927 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the proud daughter of Mary and Cecil.

Daisy will be especially remembered for her utmost, unconditional love for her children, Jackie, Bill and Terry. The strength of her convictions in life were not to be disputed.

She loved and respected all aspects of nature as she took care of all God's "critters" great and small. Nature was abound each year in her showcase flower gardens surrounding her home.

Her exquisite talents in arts and crafts were immeasurable. Her crafty inventions and flower arrangements were forever on display in her home and those of friends, and each year at the Ogemaw County Fair. Her creations, year after year, since 1981, were rewarded with many blue ribbons and/or best of show. Daisy's last entries at the fair concluded at the age of 90.

Daisy's love and compassion for life itself made her a human being worthy of all the love that surrounded her.

Daisy was preceded in death by parents, Mary and Cecil; husbands, William, George and Robert; sons, Bill and Terry; sisters, Marge and Liz; brother, Jim; and many dear friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie; sister-in-law, Carol; sister, Betty; niece, Kim (Tony); and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins.

May God bless each and everyone, who was an integral part of Daisy's life.

