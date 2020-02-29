|
Dale Alan Dykes Jr., age 41, was born in Tawas City on Jan. 12, 1979 to Pamela Trudell Dykes and Dale Alan Dykes and tragically taken from us on Feb. 23, 2020 in an automobile accident.
Dale leaves two daughters, Gracie Schroeder of Midland and Hazel Dykes of Tawas. Also surviving are his father, Dale Dykes; step mother, Jenny Good Dykes; brothers, Christopher Dykes and Christopher Harrod; and sister, Deanna Dykes Price (Michael); as well as grandmothers, Catherine Dykes, and step grandmother, Suzanne Good; very special friends, Jerrie Chadwell and Shaylin Mullane; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Pamela Dykes; maternal grandparents, Edward and Gayle Trudell; his grandfather, Elbert Dykes, and his step grandfather, Maurice Good; and uncle Dan Dykes.
Dale was a friend to everyone who knew him, even just a little, he was like a shining light in their lives. He loved hunting and roaming the woods, fishing and canoeing with his many good friends. He was loved here on earth and will be as well in Heaven.
Dale worked as a carpenter and painter, he loved to draw and was very artistic. He attended school in Alamogordo, N.M., Oscoda and Ocala, Fla.; and community college in Alpena.
A celebration of life and memorial service was held on Feb. 29, with Pastor Phillip Burch officiating, at the Eagles Club in Oscoda. Cremation has taken place and a committal service is scheduled in the spring.
The day's light is gone and we know you can no longer stay with us. And now that the sun has set, your memory remains, a life shared, a life that touched our lives. Your spirit, love, and friendship will be remembered, we are never ready to say goodbye, however, your soul now belongs to God.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 10, 2020