Dale L. Koepke, age 70, Tawas City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
A lifelong resident of the Tawas area, Dale was born on Aug. 25, 1950 to the late LaVerne and Geraldine Koepke. He was a 1968 graduate of Tawas Area Schools, and went on to study at Central Michigan University.
He married the love of his life, his wife of 47 years, Debbie (Conden) in 1973. The two created a beautiful family, Kyle (Shannon) of Marshall, Jason (Sheena) of Big Rapids and Kelly of East Tawas.
Dale began his working career at National Gypsum. After 40 plus years, he retired as a regional quality manager. A dedicated family man, Dale was universally known and respected as a hard-working, honest and compassionate individual.
Dale was a giver. He gave unconditional love to his family. He always put them first and gave the precious gift of time, a strong shoulder to lean on in times of strife, and the unshakeable foundation that comes from knowing you are valued and genuinely respected in your own right.
Christianity played a central role in Dale's life. He was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. In his spare time, Dale enjoyed day trips and long rides all over the state with his wife Debbie, spending time/playing games with grandkids, working outdoors in the yard, following all types of sports, golfing, and a good old fashioned barbecue.
A quiet man of faith, Dale led best by example. True to his word, honest to a fault, and faithful to God, Dale Koepke was a man whose presence here on earth will undoubtedly leave a hole in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him. True to form, were he here, he would remind one and all that we will be reunited one day in heaven.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Geraldine Koepke; and brothers. Thomas and Kenneth. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; sister, Pamela; sons, Kyle and Jason, and daughter, Kelly; his beloved grandchildren, Alex, Kendyl, Katie, Maddy, Colton and Aubrey.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Tawas City, with Pastor Mark Lindloff officiating. Dale's family will welcome friends at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will immediately follow the service at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tawas City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Emanuel Lutheran Church/School in Dale's name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.