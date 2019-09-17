|
|
Dale R. Stewart, 71, of Oscoda, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Born Oct. 8, 1947 to Ellis N. and Myrtle E. (McGuire) Stewart in Greenbush, he has been a resident of Alcona County for most of his life. Dale served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a talented carpenter and tradesman and worked as a machinist. He enjoyed fixing things, often collecting scrap items to fix and build into new things.
Dale is survived by two daughters, Amy (Christopher) Abraham of Greenbush and Missy Peace (Rich Nelson) of Oscoda, five grandchildren, Devon and Lizah Abraham, and Daisy, Michael and Liam Peace, one great granddaughter, RozeLynn Sarge, two sisters, Marjory Warlick and Rhonda Melling, five brothers, Paul (Kay) Stewart, Duane (Bonnie) Stewart, Delbert (Linda) Stewart, Brad (Bambi) Stewart, and James (Lisa) Stewart, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Stewart and Joan Anderson.
Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 17 to Oct. 15, 2019