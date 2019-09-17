Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillies Funeral Homes
104 W Alger
Lincoln, MI 48742
(989) 736-8195
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale R. Stewart


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale R. Stewart Obituary
Dale R. Stewart, 71, of Oscoda, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Born Oct. 8, 1947 to Ellis N. and Myrtle E. (McGuire) Stewart in Greenbush, he has been a resident of Alcona County for most of his life. Dale served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a talented carpenter and tradesman and worked as a machinist. He enjoyed fixing things, often collecting scrap items to fix and build into new things.
Dale is survived by two daughters, Amy (Christopher) Abraham of Greenbush and Missy Peace (Rich Nelson) of Oscoda, five grandchildren, Devon and Lizah Abraham, and Daisy, Michael and Liam Peace, one great granddaughter, RozeLynn Sarge, two sisters, Marjory Warlick and Rhonda Melling, five brothers, Paul (Kay) Stewart, Duane (Bonnie) Stewart, Delbert (Linda) Stewart, Brad (Bambi) Stewart, and James (Lisa) Stewart, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Stewart and Joan Anderson.
Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 17 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now