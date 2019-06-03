Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dallas Wayne Van Deusen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dallas Wayne Van Deusen, age 81, of East Tawas, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with his family by his side at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.

He was born the son of Harold and Reva (Huntley) Van Deusen on Dec. 2, 1937 in AuGres. Dallas graduated from AuGres High School Class of 1955.

After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served our country for two years. Upon his return from the Navy he married the love of his life and best friend, Jean Avalon Moore, on Oct. 4, 1958 and together they shared nearly 50 years of marriage and raised two beautiful children!

Dallas worked at U.S. Gypsum, Bopp Bush and retired from Wurtsmith Air Force Base as a boiler operator. He volunteered with the Iosco County Sheriff's Auxiliary and was a longtime blood donor giving 19 gallons of blood!

Dallas was an avid outdoorsman, truly had a passion for being on the lakes, rivers, and streams fishing during all the four seasons. He will always be remembered for his enthusiasm for attending as many yard sales as possible, and willingly available to help his children with whatever projects they had going.

Dallas was a go-getter, a man who could hardly sit still. He would tinker and putz around his home and could fix about anything. Dallas had many opportunities to make new friendships over the years while fishing on the docks, and his friendships meant the world to him! He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dallas is survived by his children, Karen (Jim) Dye and John (Kim) Van Deusen; sisters-in-law, Violet Van Deusen and Linda "Sue" Moore; grandchildren, Scott DeLuze, John (Mariah) Van Deusen, Dallas Van Deusen, Bonnie Van Deusen, Craigg (Jessica) Dye and Brentt (Lauren) Dye; two great grandchildren, Vanessa Van Deusen and Shaelynn Dye; and niece, Kathy Tucker, and nephew, Dan Moore, and their families.

Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jean, on June 25, 2008; his brother, Harold E. Van Deusen; and brother-in- law, Ron Moore.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 3 at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City at 11 a.m. Interment followed with military honors at Greenwood Cemetery in East Tawas. Visitation was on Sunday, June 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home.

