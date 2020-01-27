|
Daniel "Danny" James Brimm, age 54, of Hale passed away on Jan. 22, 2020 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Facility in Tawas, with family by his side.
Danny was born Dec. 5, 1965, in Rochester to the late Charles Brimm and Patricia (Brimm) Warfield. Danny worked in construction and auto mechanics, and had a great love for music. He played guitar and sang in a few bands in the area, but he really enjoyed just playing music with his family. He also loved to fish, a sport he enjoyed a lot with his nephews. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 422.
Danny is survived by his mother and step-father, Patricia and Bob Warfield; two children, BrieAnna Mosier and Justin Johnson; a brother, Denny Brimm; grandchildren, Carter and Presley; special nieces and nephews, Mike (Tracy) Brimm, Mandi (Jayson) Holton, Missy and Bell Brimm; and great nieces and nephews, Eliza, Kayson, and Ellie Brimm, Huck and Hudson Holton, Presley and Brad Rollins. Also surviving are a very special aunt, Darlene Orr; step-sisters, Elizabeth, Farrah and Jamie; a step-brother, Robert; and many other special family and friends. Danny was preceded in death by his father, Charles Brimm; and his brother, Donny Brimm.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life is being planned for this spring or summer. To sign online guestbook visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements were made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2020