Daniel Eugene O'Riordan, born on Sept. 17, 1920 in Saginaw, passed away on Aug. 23, 2020.

He graduated from Arthur Hill High School and Michigan State Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University). He served in the military for three years during World War II in the US Army Air Corps as a pilot in the 358th Fighter Group and 367th Fighter Squadron.

Daniel worked and retired from Fisher Body/GM and enjoyed his long retirement living between Florida and Northern Michigan. He loved fishing, golfing (had 3 hole-in-ones), playing cards, and was a talented stained glass hobbyist.

Daniel tutored children at a Florida elementary school until his late 80s. He was a people person and would talk to anyone close by. He always kept busy, loved to cook, and ate a lot of chocolate. He will be greatly missed.

Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne; and brothers, Walter, Richard and Ralph. He is survived by his children, Daniel (Diana), Michael (Teresa) and Kathleen (Mike). He cherished his four grandchildren, Shana, Elisa, Elizabeth and Eric and one great granddaughter, Audra.

Daniel's life will be celebrated in a private family gathering at his beloved cottage.

