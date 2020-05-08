Daniel F. McLain, age 70 of Hale, passed away on May 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Bonnie, Kellie and Clif; 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother; Bill; and sisters, Diane and Sue.

Dan loved riding his Harley and hanging out with this friends.

Mr. McLain has been cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.

