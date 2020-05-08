Daniel F. McLain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel F. McLain, age 70 of Hale, passed away on May 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Bonnie, Kellie and Clif; 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother; Bill; and sisters, Diane and Sue.
Dan loved riding his Harley and hanging out with this friends.
Mr. McLain has been cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 8 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved