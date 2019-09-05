|
|
Daniel James Foran, age 59, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
He was born on Nov. 21, 1959 in La Rochelle, France to James and Mary (Simpkins) Foran. Daniel lived in Hale since 1978, formerly of Detroit. He loved Rock & Roll music, fishing, hunting and dancing.
Daniel is survived by his parents, James and Mary Foran of South Branch; sisters, Cheri (Jeffrey) Short of Hale and Debbie Dickinson of Brighton; brother, Michael (Nancy) Foran of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no service is scheduled at this time.
Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch, www.steuernolmclaren.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 5 to Sept. 17, 2019