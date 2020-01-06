Home

Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
Daniel John Hicks

Daniel John Hicks Obituary
Daniel John Hicks, 48, of Lantana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019.
Dan was born in Detroit on Oct. 4, 1971, the son of Daniel and Sharon Hicks.
He attended Oscoda High School, and graduated with the Class of 1989. He went on to graduate from the University of Michigan-Flint, with a degree in engineering science.
Dan loved to travel. He travelled all over the world, with family, friends and for work. He also enjoyed cooking, working out at the gym, scuba diving, Texas and his dogs, Lucy and Hazel.
Dan worked for Delphi Automotive Systems, LSG SkyChefs, Andersen Windows, Babcock Power, and was manufacturing director at Lockheed Martin for its F-35 program.
Dan is survived by his wife, Tracy; his two children, Mackenzie and Matthew Hicks; his mother, Sharon; his brother, Mark (Kim) Hicks; nephew and niece, Mark and Abby Hicks; and his beloved "puppy" Hazel.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Daniel Damon Hicks; and his grandparents.
A memorial will be planned in the near future with Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Details will be posted on its website at bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 14, 2020
