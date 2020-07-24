1/1
Daniel Roger Altman
1981 - 2020
Daniel Roger Altman, age 38, of Plymouth passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
"Dan the Man" or "DTM" was born on Aug. 3, 1981 in Sault Ste. Marie to Mark Altman and Kim Schorfhaar. His family moved to Oscoda in 1982, where he lived until he left for college in 2000. He eventually went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. In 2015, Danny moved to Plymouth, Michigan where he worked with Jordan Koenig, his best friend since the first grade, as an electrical engineer at M & E Engineering.
He was an awesome, laid back dude who you could not help but love! DTM was a heavy metal enthusiast and an incredibly talented musician who loved playing the guitar. He enjoyed spending time anywhere in the outdoors and especially on the AuSable River, where he and his dog, Brewtus, would often go camping. Danny was also an excellent cook and enjoyed trying out new recipes. Dan was an avid reader and contemplator of history and different religions and cultures.
Danny is survived by his mother, Kim Schorfhaar, and stepfather Mike Schorfhaar of Oscoda; his father, Mark Altman, of Kinross; brother, Corey Altman of Plymouth; sister, Erica Schorfhaar of Saginaw; nephews, Rylan Taylor and Finn-Carter Karow; grandparents, Roger and Nancy Silverthorn of Oscoda; and grandfather, Ernie Schorfhaar of Mikado.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Margaret Altman, and Sandy Schorfhaar.
Danny will be missed terribly by all his many beloved family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jul. 24 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
