David Allen Neville, age 72, of National City, formerly a resident of Gaylord, passed peacefully at his home after a year-long battle with cancer.
David was born the son of Charles and Jeanne Neville on Dec. 7, 1947 in Port Huron, Michigan. He graduated from Gaylord High School. David was extremely knowledgeable with vehicles and motors allowing him to be a successful auto mechanic for many years. Automobiles were a huge part of his life and he enjoyed working on them since he was young. David also enjoyed spending time in his garden, computers, and dabbling in the stock market. He will be missed tremendously!
David is survived by his loving partner, Eva Carey; children, Trevor Neville of Punta Gorda, Fla., Tim Neville of Gaylord; and his partner's daughter, Rose Brown of Holland, Mich.; grandchildren, Aris, Jacob and Gracie Neville; his partner's grandchildren, Travis, Benjamin and Carter Brown; two brothers, Chipper Neville of Bay City and Gary (Sue) Neville of San Antonio, Texas; and many special friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jean Neville.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and at this time there are no service plans. An online guest registry is available to leave condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
David was born the son of Charles and Jeanne Neville on Dec. 7, 1947 in Port Huron, Michigan. He graduated from Gaylord High School. David was extremely knowledgeable with vehicles and motors allowing him to be a successful auto mechanic for many years. Automobiles were a huge part of his life and he enjoyed working on them since he was young. David also enjoyed spending time in his garden, computers, and dabbling in the stock market. He will be missed tremendously!
David is survived by his loving partner, Eva Carey; children, Trevor Neville of Punta Gorda, Fla., Tim Neville of Gaylord; and his partner's daughter, Rose Brown of Holland, Mich.; grandchildren, Aris, Jacob and Gracie Neville; his partner's grandchildren, Travis, Benjamin and Carter Brown; two brothers, Chipper Neville of Bay City and Gary (Sue) Neville of San Antonio, Texas; and many special friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jean Neville.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and at this time there are no service plans. An online guest registry is available to leave condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2020.