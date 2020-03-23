|
David Westcott, known to his friends as "Dave," passed away March 20, 2020, at the age of 82 years.
He was born in Tawas City to Charles and Rose Westcott and was raised in Wyandotte. In 1953, Dave began his career with United States Air Force as a Military police at the age of 16. His first 9.5 years were as a security police supervisor and the last 10 years in the command control field.
His tours consisted of four years at Westover, Chicopee Massachusetts, where he met and married the love of his life, Gloria (Cote). His following stations were, three years Swindon England; Wurtsmith AFB in Michigan; one year Vietnam; another year at Westover AFB, Mass., Grissom AFB, Indiana, and 18 months in Turkey. He finished his tour as Master Sergeant in the Third Airborne Command Control Squadron, SAC. His office being onboard the EC-Airborne Command Post airplane.
Dave was awarded a Bronze Star for going above and beyond the call of duty for his time spent in Vietnam.
Retirement didn't end there, after returning home, he graduated from Tawas Area High School then became a very active part of the community. He managed Forward's Radio Shack, served one term as Mayor of Tawas City and volunteered on the fire department. He then spent another 11 years as the Transportation Director for the Tawas Area Schools, all awhile an active member and minister at Immaculate Heart of Mary and Holy Family Catholic Church where he took care of the cemeteries and became a 4th Degree Father Neuman Assembly with the Knights of Columbus. Dave was an Elk member and worked part time at Jacques and Kobs Funeral Home.
Dave is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria; his four daughters, Jean Murphy (James), Judith Dygert (James), Ann Lauwers (Gerald) and Patricia Brown (Rick), 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held later this summer when everyone is allowed to attend. An online guest registry is available to leave a message of condolence and love for Dave's family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 31, 2020