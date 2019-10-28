|
|
David Mack Adkins, age 57, born in Man, W. Va. on May 2, 1962 to Oscar and Mary Adkins, passed peacefully away at his home on Oct. 24, 2019.
He was married to the love of his life for close to 25 years and together they decided to make Mikado their home. David's family was his greatest treasure with his grandchildren being his crowning jewel. From fishing and hunting to gardening, he instilled his love of the outdoors with all of them. His passions will live through each of them.
David is survived by his best friend and wife, DeAnn Adkins; his daughters, Amber (Troy) and Autumn Prouty; his grandchildren, who will miss him terribly, Noah, Tyler, Alana, Cannon, Logan, Jaxon, Elijah and MercyAnn; his mother, Mary Adkins; and his siblings, William (Patty) Adkins and Debi (John) Midkiff. His most loyal canine companions, Tucker and Baxter, never left his side. He is also survived by Joe Nuhn, who was like a son, Scott Sharer and Andrew Prouty. He was also uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Oscar Adkins; and his infant daughter, Melissa Adkins.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. until the time of service beginning at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. A Celebration of David's Life will follow immediately after at Warrior's Pavilion (Ken Ratcliffe Memorial Park).
Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice or the Alcona County Animal Shelter in Lincoln. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2019