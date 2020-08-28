David Martin Bailey Sr. went home to be with his lord on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the age of 71.
He was born Sept. 4, 1948 in Somerset, Pa. to the late Edward and Allie (Ross) Bailey.
Dav enlisted in the United States Air Force (23 years of service) and rose to the rank of Master Sergeant and enjoyed his Air Force friendships. With the Air Force, Dav and his family traveled and moved a lot. He was a "jack of all trades" and could fix about anything. He was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hale, and was known for his sense of humor.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Susan; loving children, Gina Bailey, David Bailey Jr., Jeremy (Hannah) Bailey, Christopher (Jessica) Bailey and Jeanay (Shane) Bailey; and "Adopted Mom" of three, Linda McElhinney.
He will be deeply missed by his nine grandchildren, Riley (Michael), Brandon, Kaitlin, Cadence, Constance, Gavin, Ryan, Sebastian and Maclyn. Dav's favorite title was "Grandfather" or "Pa." He was fiercely protective of his family and loved them dearly. Dav will be missed by his sister, Elizabeth "Sue" Moore; and his brother, Rusty (Melissa) Bailey.
He is survived by in-laws, Kathy Bailey, Carol Bailey, Carol Fox, Donald Willoughby, Amy and Mike Luther, Paul and Brenda Willoughby and Jeff and Lisa Willoughby. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends also survive.
Dav was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy, Rich and Dale; and his brother-in-law, Giff Moore.
Dav has been cremated. Due to the pandemic, A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held in the spring of 2021.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.