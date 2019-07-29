Home

David (Big Dave) Ostrander completed his journey here on Earth on July 25, 2019.
He was born in Northville on March 30, 1948 to Paul and Dorothy Ostrander. Dave graduated from Redford Union High School in 1966.
He began opening and running his own restaurants and pizzerias in his 20s. He owned Big Dave's Pizzeria in Oscoda for 25 plus years and then began to share his knowledge with other operators around the United States and overseas and became a full time pizza consultant. He had been retired for several years but continued to assist other pizza operators from home.
Dave was an active member of the Oscoda Township Fire Department for over 30 years. He also enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. He was a social person who was never hesitant to help someone and opened his heart and wallet many times to those in need. He loved to swap stories and visit with people. He was married to Linda Ostrander for 38 years.
He is survived by children, Michael, Eric (Jenny Huynh), Kevin (Fiona Paner), Jason, David Jr. (Erin Farleigh), Angela (Tim Coakley) and Mandy (Fernando Donis). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Julia, Reina, Megan, Zachary and Sophia. In addition, he is survived by two brothers, Mark (Shelia) Ostrander, and Joel (Pam) Ostrander, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his in-laws and a brother.
Dave was a big man with a big heart. Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor his memory may donate to either the Oscoda Education Foundation at www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org/donate, which is setting up a scholarship in his name, or to the Oscoda Township Fire Department Dive Team.
Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 29 to Aug. 6, 2019
