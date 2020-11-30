David Patrick Mioduch, age 78, of Wilbur Township, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
He was born on March 1, 1942 in Dearborn to the late William and Helen Mioduch. Dave graduated from Oscoda High School. He was a machine operator for Harvill Machine Corp. from 1963-1970; equipment operator for Wurtsmith Air Force Base from 1971-1994; and the engineering technician for Wurtsmith Field Office from 1994-2006.
Dave enjoyed golfing, hunting, riding his Harley Davidson and most especially spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Tawas Eagles Club.
Dave is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Mioduch (Gentges), whom he married on Sept. 27, 1974 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Tawas City. He is also survived by his sons, Jason (Brandi) Mioduch of Linwood and Nathan (Nicky) Mioduch of Grand Rapids; grandson, Curran Mioduch of Lake Charles, La.; granddaughter, Olivia Lopez of Bay City; brothers, William (Judy) Mioduch of East Tawas and Ken (Reggie) Mioduch of Port Charlotte, Fla.; sister, Pat Mioduch of Tacoma, Wash.; brother-in-law, George (Candi) Gentges of East Tawas; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at a later date in the spring.