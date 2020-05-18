David S. Frye, aged 86, of Oscoda, died peacefully at his home on Friday, May 15, 2020.
He was born to David S. and Ruby E. (Wilmot) Frye on June 6, 1933 in Bronson. David and his family lived in Brighton and Port Huron. Dave graduated from Marysville High School in 1951.
He joined the U.S. Army after high school, serving from 1953-1955 in the Presidential Honor Guard at Fort Myer, serving the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. He guarded the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.
After completing his service in the Army, he worked as a butcher for Halls Meat Market in Port Huron, where he met his first wife, Sondra Hall. They were married for 18 years. Sondra Frye had multiple sclerosis and predeceased David in 1974.
David has always been known for his strength in caring for and providing for his family. His faith in the Lord Jesus Christ has been the center of his entire life. He will always be remembered as a quiet, caring man. He was always generous to entertain family and friends and was hospitable to many people, touching lives with his kindness and quiet, gentle spirit.
David met Rebecca Sobel in 1976 and they were married in 1977. He moved to Oscoda and began his career as a civilian butcher at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base Commissary and retired in 1987. God blessed David and Becky with two children.
David and Becky were active members of the Oscoda Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and served in other roles for many years. Presently, they have been members of the Calvary Baptist Church of Mikado for 15 years.
David had a passion for working with children and youth, as he wanted them to know Jesus; he served as the Commander of the Awana program at Oscoda Baptist Church for 18 years. The family participated in many Awana events around Michigan and the Midwest. He built and designed an elaborate pine wood derby course that was enjoyed by several generations of Awana children locally and around the State of Michigan. It is still being used today.
He loved to garden and for most of his life grew the most beautiful roses! He had amazing vegetable gardens and his yard was always in pristine condition. His hobbies were traveling, woodworking and photography. He and his friends gathered at McDonald's every day for coffee and conversation.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his children, Keri Frye and Paul (Megan) Frye; and grand dog, Sebastian. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Ethel Frye.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Sondra; his parents, David and Ruby Frye; his brothers, Wendell Frye and Gerald Frye; and his sister, Carol Kersten.
Final arrangements are being made by Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service and burial at the Ruby Cemetery in Kimball will occur at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2902 E. F-30, Mikado, MI 48745, Heartland Hospice in West Branch, and/or Compassionate Home Health Care in Alpena. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 18 to May 26, 2020.