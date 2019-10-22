|
David Scott Klein, age 62, of Oscoda passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on Oct. 1, 1957 in Pontiac to LaVern and Marjorie Klein (nee Hemstreet).
David graduated from Oscoda Area High School in 1975 and went on to obtain his Bachelor's Degree in Business. He worked for Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority for many years and more recently worked for Kalitta Air in Oscoda.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing, building houses, restoring cars, boating and NASCAR races. He marched to the beat of his own drum, was always there to lend a helping hand and most importantly, loved his family with his whole heart.
David is survived by his children, Josh (Abby Edgington) Klein, Kris (Kasey) Klein and MacKenzie (Demetrio Gamez) Klein; mother, Marjorie Klein; brother, Jeffrey Klein and grandchildren, Kyler and Kamryn Klein. He was preceded in death by his father, LaVern Klein and sister, Sharon Klein.
The family will welcome friends on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda, . A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. (in-state 10 a.m.) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oscoda. Interment will take place following the service in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Oscoda
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Iosco County Medical Care Facility and you may offer your condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 22 to Nov. 18, 2019