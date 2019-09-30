|
David Sylvester Curtis of Tawas City passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Healthcare Center, age 81 years.
David was born in Lansing to Harold and Bernita (Greenhoe) Curtis on May 7, 1938. He enlisted in 1957 with the United States Navy, and proudly served our nation for 30 years. During his career in the Navy, David was qualified as a medical laboratory technician and was stationed at various naval bases in many different states, such as Illinois, California, Nevada, Hawaii, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Guam. On Nov. 1, 1986, David officially received his honorable retirement order from the United States Navy as a chief hospital corpsman.
Upon his retirement from the military, David continued with the skills and knowledge he learned, and went to work as a small engine mechanic at Jerry's Marina in East Tawas, and he also worked for Hale Hardware. In 2015, David finally decided to step away from the work force and enjoy his well deserved golden years. He really enjoyed attending gun shows throughout the state, watching television and going on trips to different casinos.
In 1984, David married his wife, Karen, while they lived in Ohio. He is now survived by his loving wife, Karen Curtis of Tawas City; son, Mark (Charlotte) Curtis of Jackson, daughter, Holly (Matthew) Hedrich of Chicago, Ill.; step-daughter, Patricia (Sonnie) Corbin of Tawas City, step-son, Paul (Debbie) Bosler of Tawas City, step-son, David (Kim) Bosler of Waterloo, Ill. and step-son, Chris Bosler (Heather Gombert) of Ocean View, Del.; brother, Jack Curtis of Lansing, sister, Barb (Gene) Chadwick of Odessa, Mo., sister Carol (Norm) Graham of Stevensville and sister Gail Corfman of Independence, Mo.; 21 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins,\ and dear friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Marti Curtis.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m., at the American Legion Hall on Lincoln Street in East Tawas with Chaplain Mary Morse officiating. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly with Navy Military Honors.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial donation are encouraged to make a contribution to either the Quota Club or to a in David's name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, 2019