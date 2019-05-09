Dean L. Pauloski, age 88, of Greenbush, formerly of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Dean proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; children, Bunnie, David and Cathy (Eric); sister, Patricia; grandchildren, Kellee (Shawn) and Michael (Meredith); and great grandchildren, Korte, Cavan, Lillian and Logan. Dean was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin; granddaughter, Kimberly Alfred-Welch; and grandson, Thomas David Follis.
Full honors funeral service will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, on Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Ovarian Cancer Research. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 9 to May 21, 2019