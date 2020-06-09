Delphine Ann Weisl, our beloved mother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7 at 4:05 p.m. She was 96. She was born on Aug. 31st, 1923 in Wayne, to Alcide and Anna St. Jacques formerly of Laurium where Delphine's great aunt and uncle, Margaret and John Saari had a dairy farm.

She had two brothers; the late Omer St. Jacques of Plattsburgh, N.Y. and the late Dennis St. Jacques of Bullhead City, Ariz.

She graduated from Wayne High School in Wayne. In high school, she was active in 4H and the French Club. She attended Michigan State Normal, now known as Eastern Michigan University, for two years. She then transferred to Michigan Agricultural College now known as Michigan State University.

In 1938 she graduated with a degree in home economics. At the start of WWII she enlisted as one of the first 100 female Marines in stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif. and was honored in 2010 in Washington D.C at the Arlington Women's Memorial.

She met her future husband in 1941 and after the war married the late Karel A. Weisl in Oceanside, Calif. in 1947 until his passing in 1985. They lived in Southfield. In Southfield, she was a member of the West Bloomfield Junior League, the Bridge Club, A Girl Scout leader and worked part time as a seamstress at J.L. Hudson's in Detroit. They moved to Oscoda, in 1965, There, she was one of the founding members of the Oscoda Garden Club, Tawas Hospital Auxiliary, the Paul Bunyan Festival and Kiwanis Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Red Cross.

Delphine sat on the Oscoda School Board, the Oscoda Township Board, the Planning Commission and was president, vice president and secretary several times of the Lioness club which she was a lifelong member.

She was member of the Iosco County Republican Women's Committee and ran for Iosco County Commissioner, only losing by 28 votes. She sat on the committee for the Iosco County Bicentennial Celebration in 1976.

During the 1970's she taught arts and crafts on cruise ships, including the QEII. She was named "Citizen of the Year" twice; the last time being in 1974 and attended the War College in Colorado. Delphine was a member of the Officers' Wives Auxiliary club at Wurtsmith Air Force Base. She was instrumental in the rehabilitation of the Indian Mission Methodist Church, lifelong member of the Oscoda United Methodist Church, the American Legion and the VFW. During her years in Oscoda, she was a member of the Oscoda Baptist church. She was Vice President of S and W Ford, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, and co-owned "A Summer Place" Antique shop.

Delphine moved to Sebring, Fla. in 2004, where she resided until her death. She is survived by her three children; Dale Weisl and his wife, Gloria of Bonita Springs Fla., Karol Weisl of Frankfort, , and Helena "Leni" Weisl of Lexington Park, Maryland. Six grandchildren, Sean and Sozi Weisl, the late Scott Weisl, Naomi Bishop, Jennifer Drake, Justin Pockcrandt, Julie Akin, seven great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Our mother was well loved member of her community, a beloved mother and an inspiration to us all. A memorial service will be planned for later this year.

