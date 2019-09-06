Home

Buresh Funeral Home Inc
15 W Maple Ridge Rd
Twining, MI 48766
(989) 867-4237
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
15 W Maple Ridge Rd
Twining, MI 48766
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Buresh Funeral Home Inc
15 W Maple Ridge Rd
Twining, MI 48766
Delton Barry Harder


1937 - 2019
Delton Barry Harder Obituary
Delton Barry Harder, age 81, of Turner, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2019 at his home.
Delton was born Dec. 11, 1937 in Comins to the late Claude and Caroline (nee Bushman) Harder. He graduated from Whittemore-Prescott High School in 1955. After graduation, Delton went to Michigan State University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in social science with a teaching certificate.
He then joined the Air Force after which he taught for the Department of Defense in Germany, England and Spain while earning his master's degree along the way. When he returned to the states, he was a long-haul trucker. Delton enjoyed travel, books and anything automotive.
Delton is survived by his loving wife, the former Joanne Arlene Clifford whom he married on Dec. 28, 1985 surrounded by family and close friends in the woods beside a bonfire. Delton leaves children, Carol (Edward) Salita, Christopher Harder, Mark (Jane) Fall, John "Randy" (Rachel) Fall; six grandchildren, Christopher and Joey Harder, Brandon and Dylan Salita, James and Caroline Fall; sisters, June Hinkley and Doris Jensen; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Delton was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Bennett and Velma Emiy.
According to Delton's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Buresh Funeral Home, 15 West Maple Ridge Rd., Twining. Pastor Gary L. Gillings will officiate and military honors will be rendered at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a in memory of Delton. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 6 to Sept. 17, 2019
