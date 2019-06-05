Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise 'Ester' Radgowski. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM American Legion Audie Johnson post No. 211 Send Flowers Obituary

Denise "Ester" Radgowski of Tawas City, formerly of the Detroit area, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Saginaw St. Mary's Hospital, age 68.

She was born on March 24, 1951 in Hamtramck to Bernard and Florence (Czapka) Radgowski. During her childhood years, she was raised and attended high school in the surrounding Detroit area, and later in her adult life, Ester made Tawas her home.

Ester and her best friend, Pam, owned and operated the Tawas Bar for 17 years. In 2008, they decided to begin a new chapter in their life. After the long hard days and nights of owning a bar, Ester could now enjoy the simple things in life that truly made her happy.

She absolutely loved being on the water, and enjoying the activities that go along with lake life. Jet skiing, boating and swimming were her favorite. Her love of jet skiing was so much, that Ester became heavily active with the Water Warriors who ride for Special Olympics. She followed a desire of hers to raise money and help children in the Special Olympics through the Water Warriors program for 20 years!

Ester was so active in her Tawas community. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Tawas Bay Eagles FOE No. 2855, and was even nominated as the Tawas Perchville Queen in 2006! She also loved to play softball, and was active on leagues for many years, both in the Detroit area, and also in Tawas.

Ester was an entertainer. She had a knack for making people smile and laugh, and will always be remembered for her ability to cook and prepare delicious meals for her friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ester is survived by her very best friend, Pam Godoshian of Tawas City; two sisters, Linda (Garry) Spurlock of East Pointe and Cindy Radgowski of Centerline; one brother, Larry (Laura) Radgowski of Grosse Pointe; seven nieces and nephews, Carrie, Jenny, Garry Jr., Amy, Elizabeth, Karen and Chance; 13 great grand nieces and nephews; and so many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Florence Radgowski.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will host a celebration of her life at the American Legion Audie Johnson post No. 211 on Sunday, June 23, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Those wishing to express their sympathies to her family are encouraged to make a special donation to the charity of her choice, the Water Warriors who ride for Special Olympics.

